Florida gas prices slightly higher after U.S. bans Russian oil imports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The price of gas rose in Florida and across the country after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil on Tuesday.

In Florida, the average price of gas jumped 6 cents overnight, making the average price of gas $4.21 per gallon.

The national average was $4.25 per gallon Wednesday morning, up 8 cents from the previous day.

An 8 On Your Side crew went around Tampa Wednesday morning, and the cheapest price they found was $4.13 per gallon at the Walmart on Dale Mabry Highway.

In Tampa Bay, the most expensive places to fill up your car Wednesday morning were Hillsborough and Manatee counties. Prices in Pinellas and Polk counties are lower, but not by much. The average price of gas in those counties was $4.19.

The cheapest place to buy gas right now is in Hernando County, according to AAA.

The rise in gas prices come after the president announced a ban on oil imports from Russia, with experts warning the price of oil could hit $200 soon.

The cost of gas would climb right along with it, possibly hitting a national average of more than $5 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest days to fill up are Mondays and Fridays, and the most expensive are Wednesday and Thursday.

You can track the daily changes in gas price here: AAA Gas Prices