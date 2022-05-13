TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices reached record highs at the state and national level on Friday, according to AAA.

In Florida, the average price of regular unleaded gasoline was $4.466 per gallon Friday, surpassing the previous high of $4.398, which was set on Thursday.

For comparison, the national average gas price was $4.432, surpassing the previous high of $4.418.

Gas prices have continued to surge as the war between Russia and Ukraine disrupts global supply chains. AAA says gas prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices linger above $105 per barrel.

Nationwide, gas is $1.41 per gallon more than what it cost a year ago, according to AAA.

At a Wawa on U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland, the price of gas was $4.49 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on Friday.

In the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro, drivers saw an average of $4.476 for regular, unleaded gas on Friday.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro, the current average as of this writing is $4.489. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it’s $4.483.

In Sebring, the current average is $4.503, according to AAA.