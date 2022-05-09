TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices in Florida went up slightly over the past week, reaching the highest average price in the past five weeks.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Florida was $4.20 on Sunday—that’s 2 cents more than where it was last week, and 14 cents more than where it was two weeks ago.

As of Monday morning the national average is $4.33. That’s $1.36 higher than it was a year ago. The current average in Florida is $4.207.

“There were some noteworthy gains in both oil and gasoline futures last week, which may result in additional increases at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. And yet, the oil price gains paled in comparison to what happened with gasoline. Gasoline futures soared to a new record high last week. The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including steady weekly declines in gasoline supplies and expectations that summer fuel demand will far outpace what we saw last year.”

According to AAA, it will cost Floridians $63 to fill up an average sized tank of gas. That’s $20 more than what it was around this time last year.

Locally, the cheapest counties to fill up are Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco, where the cost per gallon ranges between $4.09 to $4.15.

DeSoto County, where the average price of gas is $4.30, is the most expensive place to get gas in Tampa Bay.

“I drive far to work and I work daily, so, it impacts me,” said Sheretta Richardson. “I probably won’t do an traveling. I’ll just say locally, won’t go any where.”

You can find the most recent gas prices on AAA’s website.