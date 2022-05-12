TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The price of gas is hitting new record highs daily.

On Thursday, the average cost of gas in Florida was $4.40, which is 8 cents more than the record high that was set on Wednesday.

The national average is $4.42, up 2 cents from Wednesday’s average.

The record breaking gas prices are serving up new challenges at Due Amici restaurant in Ybor City. Daniel Courcy, the general manager said the restaurant’s costs are up nearly 300%.

“We were paying $40-$50 a case a year ago, now, we’re paying closer to $150 a case,” Courcy said. “We have to then raise prices as, especially with deliveries, we’ve had to outsource a lot of our deliveries because our employees themselves are unable to do it.”

On Thursday morning, the local county with the cheapest gas was Hardee County, where the average gallon costs $4.37. DeSoto was the most expensive. The current average cost of gas was $4.45.

In Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee and Sarasota counties, gas prices are around $4.40 or $4.41.

“We would like to see more help to the smaller business. We see all the gas prices increases on our product,” Courcy said.

On Wednesday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued and emergency rule to extend the length of time gas stations can sell E-15 blend fuel.

The fuel is typically sold during the winter. She says this measure will increase gas supply and drop prices at the pump by $.10.

“If it’s going to save us money than it’s only positive,” Courcy said.