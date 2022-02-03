Florida gas prices climb above national average

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Each day seems to bring more pain at the pump for drivers in Tampa Bay.

Gas station customers can’t ignore the climbing costs of fuel.

“Yesterday it was $3.39 and today it’s $3.49, so, it’s going up,” Israel Hernandez told 8 On Your Side.

“Probably about three months now that I’ve noticed it,” said Tim Walters.

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida are above the national average. Data released by the company Thursday shows the average price of gas in Florida is $3.45 per gallon, higher than the national average of $3.41.

Experts with AAA say fuels costs in the Sunshine State are up more than 20 cents from one month ago and just under a dollar from this time last year.

The current average in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $3.49 a gallon. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, it’s $3.476. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, the current average is $3.42 per gallon, according to AAA.

“It’s affecting me because $100 lasts me two weeks, just two weeks,” said Laura Vickers.

According to AAA, tensions between Russia and Ukraine are driving up crude oil prices, causing skyrocketing costs at the pump.

The company’s team members say prices could and likely will continue to climb.

Monday and Friday are the cheapest days to fill up your tank, according to GasBuddy.