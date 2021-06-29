Florida Freedom Week: 8 things you can buy during new sales tax holiday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Freedom Week kicks off in Florida on July 1 and will make buying tickets for concerts, sporting events, museum visits, movies and more tax-free through July 7.

The tax holiday was created by a recently signed law, House Bill 7061, which was signed to help Florida families return to normal after a difficult 2020, according to state lawmakers.

According to 8 On Your Side’s Sach Sachs, HB 7061 also says that buying boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies and general outdoor supplies will be tax-free during the sales tax holiday.

Event tickets included in the House Bill include those for events scheduled from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, if the tickets are purchased between July 1 and July 7.

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of 8 fun things Floridians and out-of-state guests can purchase or plan for during the sales tax holidays

Concert tickets will be on sale during the tax-free holiday for concerts going on in 2021 at the fairgrounds.

Some of the upcoming concerts through Live Nation include Brad Paisley on July 9, Dave Matthews Band on July 28, Alanis Morissette on Aug. 17 and Maroon 5 on Sept. 24.

2. State parks

Admission to Florida’s many state parks will be tax-free as well beginning Thursday.

Those wanting to get outside can enjoy the beaches and three-mile trail at Honeymoon Island, visit the mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs or see one of the few untouched islands along our coast at Caladesi Island.

3. Items like reef-safe sunscreen to visit those state parks

Many outdoor items are also tax-free during Freedom Week, including the first $15 of the sales price of sunscreen or insect repellant.

If you’re heading to a state park on the Gulf of Mexico, reef-safe sunscreen is encouraged by environmentalists. Savethereef.org has a guide on reef safe sunscreen and what harmful substances to look for in the active ingredients in your sunscreen.

4. Museum entry

Admittance into museums for the remainder of 2021 is also tax-free if you purchase during Freedom Week.

Museums around the Tampa Bay area include the Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa, the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature where two manatees are now calling their renovated habitat a temporary home, the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) and many, many more.

5. Movie tickets

Tickets to head back to a movie theater are even tax-free during the holiday.

Upcoming movies where tickets may be available for purchase already include “The Boss Baby: Family Business” releasing on July 2, “The Forever Purge” releasing July 2, “Black Widow” out in theaters on July 9 and the much-anticipated “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on July 16.

6. Sporting events

If you’re ready to get back out to the ballgame, tickets to sporting events in the state throughout the rest of 2021 will be tax-free.

In addition to the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies, WWE SmackDown will be take place at Amalie Arena in August and you can catch the Tampa Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

7. Plays, musicals and other concerts

In addition to other concerts across the Tampa Bay area, including REO Speedwagon and a Queen tribute known as “Killer Queen” at Ruth Eckerd Hall, plays and event tickets at the Straz Center in downtown Tampa will also be tax-free, with events like “Madagascar, Jr.,” presented by the Patel Conservatory.

8. Places to camp in the Tampa Bay area after purchasing tax-free equipment

According to House Bill 7061, the first $200 of the sales price of tents, the first $50 of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, collapsible camping chairs and other camping items will be tax-free.

To get out into nature this summer and beyond with a piece of new equipment, Floridians and those on vacation can visit places like E.G. Simmons Regional Park, St. Petersburg/Madeira Beach KOA Holiday. Frog Creek RV Resort and Campground in Manatee County and more.