Florida enters final day of early voting during 2020 election

TAMPA (WFLA) – More than 8.3 million ballots have already been cast in Florida as several counties in Tampa Bay enter the final day of early voting.

“Are these voters coming out pre-election day voters who would have voted on Election Day or are we gonna continue to see the stampede of record-setting turnout?” Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said. “We don’t know. I tend to believe it’s somewhere in the middle.”

More than 4.4 million Floridians have opted to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We canvassed about 69,000,” Corley said of mail ballots four years ago, “and here we are almost 120,000, so nearly double.”

On the final day of early voting in Pasco County Saturday, 8 On Your Side did not find long last-minute lines.

With more than 114,000 in-person early voters in Pasco County, Corley said turnout there is already around 60 percent.

“Sunday in our county, it’s all hands on deck,” he said. “Monday morning our precinct supervisors are picking up their supplies for the next day.”

Eighteen-year-old Candice Mastykarz didn’t want to wait until Tuesday.

“I wanted to experience it with my family since its my first time,” she told 8 On Your Side.

Her mom and dad joined her in taking advantage of the final day of early voting at the New River Library in Wesley Chapel.

“This is our normal polling station,” Richard Mastykarz said. “They’re like go, the lines are only 10 to 15 minutes at the most.”

Voters in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties still have time to vote early on Sunday.

“I would tell my friends and family and everybody, it doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat, you should vote,” Charles Jorgensen said.

"Take a chill pill & realize its not over on election night."



Listen to an important message from Pasco Co. Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley following recent claims by President Trump that there must be a "final total on Nov. 3."https://t.co/kFSB0HMPsp #Election2020 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/BZLl557apI — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) October 31, 2020

After record-breaking mail and early voting, Corley told 8 On Your Side he expects shorter wait times at Pasco’s 111 polls on Election Day.

“We’re comfortable with the precautions we’ve taken, including social distancing, we can get voters in and out on Election Day,” Corley said.

If you have not returned your mail ballot, you can still drop it off Sunday at the early voting locations that will still be open in Tampa Bay.

To make sure your vote is counted, ballots can also still be brought to a Supervisor of Elections office before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

