TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After falling steadily over the past few weeks, Florida’s gas prices are on the rise once again.

The state’s average gas price went up another 8 cents over the past week, averaging $4.18 per gallon on Sunday, according to AAA.

“Florida drivers are finding the most expensive prices at the pump in four weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Global supply concerns are keeping upward pressure on oil prices, as many countries look to limit the import of Russian oil. The global crude oil market remains an important issue for motorists, as oil prices account for more than 50% of what drivers pay at the pump. Oil prices have ping ponged dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine and that volatility is likely to continue through the summer travel season.”

Crude oil, being a key ingredient of gasoline, usually accounts for half the cost of gas.

According to AAA, the price of crude oil went up another 3% last week. On Friday, it was $104.69 per barrel, which was $2.62 per barrel more than the previous week and $1.85 per barrel less than the week before that.

On Sunday, the most expensive place to buy gas in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.34), followed by Fort Lauderdale ($4.23) and Naples ($4.22).

The least expensive markets were Pensacola ($3.96), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.98), Panama City ($4.03).

As of this writing Monday, the current average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $4.186. In Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice, the current average is $4.176. In Lakeland-Winter Haven, it’s $4.189. In Sebring, it’s $4.210.