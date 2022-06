(Stacker) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Florida using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

50. Baker County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.10%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 12,446 (261 unemployed)

49. Alachua County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.11%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 142,771 (3,015 unemployed)

48. Franklin County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.13%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.6%

– Total labor force: 4,840 (103 unemployed)

47. Seminole County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.18%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 254,731 (5,548 unemployed)

46. Glades County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.20%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 5,414 (119 unemployed)

45. Gilchrist County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.20%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.4%

– Total labor force: 7,361 (162 unemployed)

44. Lee County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.20%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 369,748 (8,142 unemployed)

43. Brevard County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.21%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 292,847 (6,486 unemployed)

– Current unemployment rate: 2.24%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 790,630 (17,731 unemployed)

41. Palm Beach County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.29%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 754,909 (17,262 unemployed)

40. Holmes County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.37%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 6,967 (165 unemployed)

– Current unemployment rate: 2.40%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 253,293 (6,070 unemployed)

38. Leon County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.40%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 157,628 (3,785 unemployed)

37. Jefferson County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.42%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 5,712 (138 unemployed)

36. Charlotte County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.44%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 75,234 (1,833 unemployed)

35. Escambia County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.44%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 149,093 (3,637 unemployed)

34. Okeechobee County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.44%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.5%

– Total labor force: 17,707 (432 unemployed)

33. Calhoun County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.44%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 4,916 (120 unemployed)

32. Duval County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.45%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 505,264 (12,372 unemployed)

31. Bradford County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.47%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 10,958 (271 unemployed)

#30. Liberty County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.48%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -1.7%

– Total labor force: 2,585 (64 unemployed)

29. Lake County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.49%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

– Total labor force: 165,633 (4,131 unemployed)

28. Suwannee County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.51%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 17,310 (434 unemployed)

27. Broward County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.51%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 1,042,829 (26,176 unemployed)

26. Volusia County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.53%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 259,690 (6,562 unemployed)

25. Dixie County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.53%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.8%

– Total labor force: 5,896 (149 unemployed)

24. Washington County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.55%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

– Total labor force: 9,568 (244 unemployed)

23. Lafayette County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.55%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.1%

– Total labor force: 2,782 (71 unemployed)

22. Miami-Dade County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.56%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

– Total labor force: 1,324,596 (33,935 unemployed)

21. Columbia County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.57%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 29,108 (748 unemployed)

20. Flagler County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.60%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 49,199 (1,278 unemployed)

19. Jackson County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.61%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.0%

– Total labor force: 17,137 (448 unemployed)

18. Levy County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.62%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 16,973 (444 unemployed)

17. Orange County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.64%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

– Total labor force: 767,209 (20,267 unemployed)

16. Taylor County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.67%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

– Total labor force: 7,854 (210 unemployed)

– Current unemployment rate: 2.70%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -1.9%

– Total labor force: 9,198 (248 unemployed)

14. Indian River County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.73%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.3%

– Total labor force: 66,338 (1,810 unemployed)

13. St. Lucie County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.75%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

– Total labor force: 153,169 (4,207 unemployed)

12. Marion County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.78%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 142,569 (3,970 unemployed)

11. Madison County

– Current unemployment rate: 2.80%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 7,851 (220 unemployed)

– Current unemployment rate: 2.87%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

– Total labor force: 75,275 (2,164 unemployed)

– Current unemployment rate: 2.89%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 335,608 (9,709 unemployed)

8. Sumter County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.01%

— 1 month change: -0.6%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 35,563 (1,070 unemployed)

7. Gadsden County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.07%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -2.4%

– Total labor force: 20,257 (621 unemployed)

6. Hendry County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.26%

— 1 month change: -0.1%

— 1 year change: -2.2%

– Total labor force: 16,612 (541 unemployed)

5. Osceola County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.29%

— 1 month change: -0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

– Total labor force: 191,397 (6,288 unemployed)

– Current unemployment rate: 3.31%

— 1 month change: -0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

– Total labor force: 47,248 (1,563 unemployed)

3. Hamilton County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.40%

— 1 month change: -0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

– Total labor force: 4,059 (138 unemployed)

– Current unemployment rate: 3.51%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.5%

– Total labor force: 34,466 (1,211 unemployed)

1. Putnam County

– Current unemployment rate: 3.57%

— 1 month change: -0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.8%

– Total labor force: 27,297 (974 unemployed)