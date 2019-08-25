Florida college student not seen since heading to Stetson campus

DELAND, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – Miramar Police are trying to locate a Stetson University student who hasn’t been seen since she left home for school Sunday.
The police department said Valentina Arango left her home in Miramar Aug. 18 around noon to go just north of Orlando to Stetson University. She left in a blue 2015 Toyota Yaris with Florida tag Z01-AXB.
According to Arango’s cell phone GPS, she arrived at the Stetson University Hatter Hall around 5 p.m. The last transaction made on her debit card was Aug. 18 at a Sunoco gas station in DeLand.
Arango’s mother last spoke to her Aug. 20., but no one has spoken to her since. She is considered missing and endangered.
- Valentina Arango
- 5 foot 2 inches
- 105 pounds
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
If you think you know where Arango is located, you’re urged to call 954-602-4000 and press 0.
