Florida cold front timeline: Winter-like temperatures coming across Tampa Bay, lows expected to reach 40s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well, it’s finally that time Tampa Bay. You can now break out the winter coats and long pants as a cold front is set to approach the area this upcoming week.

A potent cold front will arrive on Monday with some strong storms possible followed by some winter-like temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the 60s by mid-week, with the low temperature hitting the lower 40s. This will be the coldest temperature Tampa Bay has seen since February.

The strong front will move through during the day Monday, which will likely bring scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Moving into Tuesday, sunshine will return but a breezy north wind will hold afternoon high temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be the coldest day in the week with morning low temperatures reaching the low 40s with some upper 30s across northern areas. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

By the end of the week, another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday. This will keep temperatures just below average heading into the weekend.

Below is a breakdown of the high and low temperatures for the upcoming week:

High temperatures:

Monday: 73 degrees

73 degrees Tuesday: 62 degrees

62 degrees Wednesday: 65 degrees

65 degrees Thursday: 75 degrees

75 degrees Friday: 77 degrees

Low temperatures:

Monday: 69 degrees

69 degrees Tuesday: 51 degrees

51 degrees Wednesday: 42 degrees

42 degrees Thursday: 52 degrees

52 degrees Friday: 62 degrees

For the latest on the upcoming forecast, stick with the Max Defender 8 Weather Team.