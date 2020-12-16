Florida cold front timeline: Rain, chilly temperatures coming across Tampa Bay; lows expected to reach 40s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to pull out those umbrellas and jackets again! Wednesday evening’s cold front will bring chances of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and a healthy amount of rainfall across Tampa Bay.

This week’s potent cold front will continue to move south Wednesday evening followed by some winter-like temperatures during those late evening, early morning hours.

By the end of the week, high temperatures will reach the 60s. That’s at least 10 degrees below average for what we normally see for the month of December.

Residents will especially feel the cooler air early Thursday morning as low temperatures hit the lower 40s.

Moving into Thursday, sunshine will return but a breezy north wind will hold afternoon high temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with morning low temperatures reaching the low-40s with some upper-30s across northern areas. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-60s.

By the end of the week, temperatures will gradually climb and stay in the 70s.

Monday marks the first day of the winter season. With a second front set to arrive that day, the rain and cloud coverage will help cool temperatures back to average. Monday’s front will maintain lows in the 50s.

Below is a breakdown of the high and low temperatures for the upcoming week:

High temperatures:

Wednesday: 74 degrees

74 degrees Thursday: 64 degrees

64 degrees Friday: 63 degrees

63 degrees Saturday : 71 degrees

71 degrees Sunday: 73 degrees

73 degrees Monday: 72 degrees

72 degrees Tuesday: 69 degrees

Low temperatures: