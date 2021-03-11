Florida boy, 12, runs mile to honor fallen Tampa police officer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old Florida boy who runs a mile for every fallen first responder did just that for the officer killed in the line of duty in Tampa this week.

Officer Jesse Madsen died Tuesday after a wrong-way driver hit his patrol car on Interstate 275. Police said Madsen had veered in front of the vehicle to prevent a far deadlier crash.

(Source: Tampa Police Department)

On Wednesday, Zechariah Cartledge honored Madsen by running a mile while holding a blue flag.

Cartledge, who is from Winter Springs, has a non-profit “Running 4 Heroes,” which has raised thousands for those injured in the line of duty.

According to WKMG, Cartledge has run more than 800 miles in honor of fallen first responders.

Each flag he carries is mailed to the department or family after his run.