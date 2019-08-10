Florida awarded $6.3 million to upgrade 911 call centers

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The US Department of Commerce and US Department of Transportation announced Friday more than $6.3 million in grant funding will be given to Florida to upgrade 911 call centers.

The centers will be upgraded to Next Generation 911, or NG911, capabilities. These upgrades will create a faster, more resilient emergency system and will boost public safety through capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

For more information on the NG911 upgrades, please visit 911.gov’s website.

