Florida Aquarium to offer extended hours to guests three days a week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium will kick off Aqua Nights, its summer extended hours, just in time for the Fourth of July.
Starting July 2, guests will get to enjoy the aquarium until 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
The extended hours will provide the same experience guests will find during the day, including:
- All exhibit galleries open (including Wetlands Trail)
- Animal encounters in the Mosaic Ballroom
- Intermittent costumed character appearances in the Mosaic Ballroom
- Splash Pad (closing at 8:30 p.m.)
- Bay Spirit II Sunset Cruise departs at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets must be reserved online prior to visiting the Florida Aquarium.
Click here to learn more about Aqua Nights.
