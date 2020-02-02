Florida Aquarium to host its first adult slumber party

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – How would you like to spend a Saturday night “under the sea”?

The Florida Aquarium is hosting its first-ever 21 and up sleepover called “Leap with the Fishes.” The overnight event will celebrate the 2020 leap year and the aquarium’s 25th anniversary.

The event will be held on Feb. 29 and will include an exclusive 90s themed karaoke party, behind the scenes tours, close up animal encounters, food, drinks and breakfast.

When the guests are ready to sleep, they can do so in the Coral Reef or Heart of the Sea galleries.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes until 9:30 a.m. March 1.

Tickets are $200 per person for the general public and $190 per person for members.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: