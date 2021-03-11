Florida Aquarium closed Thursday to allow staff to ‘decompress’ on pandemic anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium announced Thursday morning it will not be open to the public.

Instead, the aquarium said it will take a day to allow staff to decompress and invest in their emotional, mental, and physical well-being one year since a global pandemic was declared.

“Over the last year, the incredible staff at The Florida Aquarium the team has weathered the storm with unwavering dedication to our animals, to our mission, to our community and one another,” said President and CEO Roger Germann. “With our focus solidly on recovery, it is critical that we tend to our mental well-being. It’s been a year like no other in our lifetimes.”

Rest assured though, the animals will still be taken care of on their day off from visitors and will be awaiting friendly faces on Friday.

