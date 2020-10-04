Flags fly at half-staff around Tampa in honor of Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

TAMPA (WFLA) — Flags will by flying at half-staff around Tampa Sunday in honor of firefighters that have died in the line of duty locally and around the country.

Every first Sunday of October, the city of Tampa recognizes the fallen firefighters from Tampa Fire Rescue and around the nation.

Flags will be flying at half-staff today in honor of the of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Every first Sunday of October, we honor the fallen firefighters from @TampaFireRescue and across the nation who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities. pic.twitter.com/k4OHUfwAND — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) October 4, 2020

