Firefighters battle Catholic church fire in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater firefighters put out a fire at a local catholic church Tuesday afternoon.

A teacher at the Light of Christ Catholic Church on Marilyn Street called the fire department around 2:10 p.m. after smelling smoke coming from the parish building.

The teacher alerted others and began evacuating the other teachers and students in the building.

The fire appears to have started in a kitchen area of the Monsignor Alman Parish Hall, according to the fire department. It has been located and ventilation holes have been cut in the room.

The fire did not reach the church or any school buildings, and no one was injured.

