TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue tallied up the amount of patients transported to the hospital Saturday during Gasparilla.
Fire rescue crews transported 36 patients to local hospitals and received 88 total calls for patient service.
Two of the patients hospitalized were on boats and had to be transported by fireboats.
There were no serious trauma alerts.
LATEST STORIES:
- Deputies: Deadly Pasco stabbing suspect found in street naked, bloody
- “KIDS ADORED HIM, THEIR EYES WOULD LIGHT UP WHEN THEY SAW HIM,” says former NBA scout who worked side-by-side with Kobe at global basketball camps
- Fire rescue tallies up patients hospitalized during Gasparilla
- Police: Multiple shots fired into Sarasota home where Ringling College students are living
- Taliban say mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft