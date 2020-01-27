Fire rescue tallies up patients hospitalized during Gasparilla

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

@TampaFireRescue

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue tallied up the amount of patients transported to the hospital Saturday during Gasparilla.

Fire rescue crews transported 36 patients to local hospitals and received 88 total calls for patient service.

Two of the patients hospitalized were on boats and had to be transported by fireboats.

There were no serious trauma alerts.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patient care access expands to home and grocery stores in Tampa Bay"

Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay remembers Kobe Bryant"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: 1 dead, another in critical condition after stabbing in Zephyrhills"

Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kobe Bryant's impact on local kids"

Gasparilla arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla arrests"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and comfortable today, clouds move in tonight"

Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog dies after being shot by Hillsborough Co. deputy"

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss