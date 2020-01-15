Fire destroys Brooksville woman’s home while she’s at Bible study

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire destroyed a Brooksville home while the resident was at Bible study Tuesday night.

Hernando County Fire Rescue and the City of Brooksville Fire Department responded to the mobile home at 7361 Mobley Road a little after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed the home completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were told by neighbors that the woman who lived there was away from the home at Bible study.

The fire was finally brought under control by 8:41 p.m.

The house sustained too much damage to be livable, the fire department said. The resident said she will be staying with family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

