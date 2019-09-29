3 firefighters injured in large Sarasota house fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three firefighters were injured when the Sarasota County Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire at a home Saturday night.

Fire crews say the fire happened at 3946 Country View Drive in Sarasota.

The current conditions of the firefighters injured has not yet been released.

Courtesy: Lily Evans Potter

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

