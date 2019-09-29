3 firefighters injured in large Sarasota house fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three firefighters were injured when the Sarasota County Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire at a home Saturday night.

Fire crews say the fire happened at 3946 Country View Drive in Sarasota.

The current conditions of the firefighters injured has not yet been released.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

