3 firefighters injured in large Sarasota house fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three firefighters were injured when the Sarasota County Fire Rescue responded to a three-alarm fire at a home Saturday night.
Fire crews say the fire happened at 3946 Country View Drive in Sarasota.
The current conditions of the firefighters injured has not yet been released.
No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bucs look to get back on track against undefeated Rams
- Paramedic shortage hitting Tampa Bay area, prompting job fairs
- Good Samaritan gives Hillsborough County family new van after old one explodes
- Florida man convicted of murder in shooting of 2 cousins during arcade robbery
- PHOTOS: No border barrier in much of South-Central Texas