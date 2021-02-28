Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to Spring Hill car wash overnight

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County firefighters put out a fire that caused “extensive damage” at the Palm Island Car Wash in Spring Hill early Sunday morning.

A passerby called 911 around 3:05 a.m. after seeing smoke and flames come from the eves of the car wash.

Hernando County Fire arrived shortly after and the fire was put out by 3:13. It could have been worse, officials said, but the flames melted the water lines feeding the car wash, and the water helped suppress the spread.

The damage was limited to the office, mechanical room, and attic space. It is unknown how long the car wash will be closed for repairs.

“HCFES would like to extend a thank you to the passerby who called in the fire,” a spokesperson witht he fire department said. “The quick notification and response prevented the total loss of the structure.”