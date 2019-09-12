Final shark dragging suspect may accept plea deal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the men accused of dragging a shark behind a boat in the gulf is expected in court Thursday.

A plea deal could be on the table for Robert Benac.

If no deal is reached, Benac is scheduled to go on trial next week.

Infamous shark dragging video quickly went viral and got Robert Benac and two others in trouble with the law in 2017.

Benac is the last person of the group to not have his case resolved.

The two other men already made deals with prosecutors.

Benac’s attorneys have argued he played no part of animal cruelty against the shark and the animal was already dead.

The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m.

