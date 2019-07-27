FHP trooper fired after being charged with lewd & lascivious battery on 15-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: News Channel 8 has learned 23-year-old Riley Schwarz has been fired from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Schwarz is currently facing two charges of lewd and lascivious battery.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under 16 years of age.

According to an affidavit, 23-year-old Riley Schwarz began a sexual relationship with the victim when she was 14-years-old.

The parent’s of the 14-year-old found a journal documenting the two’s relationship and notified deputies. Records show the relationship dating back to September 2018.

The teenager admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship with Schwarz, according to deputies. She told deputies the last time they had sex was in April.

Schwarz admitted to deputies to having sex with the girl, “approximately six to eight times at her residence.” And also admitted to having sex with the teenager in the back of his car in the parking lot of a Mobil gas station in Land O’ Lakes.

Schwarz surrendered himself without incident and was arrested for two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery.