WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers have seized a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old in Wesley Chapel.

On the night of Dec. 23, 17-year-old Deondre was hit and killed while walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of Bellmeade Court and Chancey Road.

After an anonymous tip, FHP seized a dark gray 2013 Nissan Pathfinder at a residence that had damage consistent with the fatal crash.

No suspect has been arrested at this time and the investigation remains open.