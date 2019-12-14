FHP: 3 pulled over for speeding on I-75 had loaded handguns, $2K, drugs

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding Saturday morning, only to discover the individuals inside may have just finished up two robberies moments prior.

Trooper Ron Drake was staged along I-75 just north of Fletcher Avenue when he clocked a “reckless” driver speeding at around 81 miles per hour.

Drake put on his patrol lights to pull the vehicle over, but FHP said the trooper had to tail the car for at least a minute before they complied.

Drake said three people were inside the vehicle, which he said smelled like marijuana.

After detaining the individuals, the trooper searched the car and found three loaded handguns, nearly $2,000 in cash, scratch-off lottery tickets, a victim’s wallet and identification, and misdemeanor amounts of weed and drug paraphernalia.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the Pasco Sheriff’s Office was investigating an armed robbery that occurred not long before the three got pulled over. A second robbery may have occurred just prior to that one in Hillsborough County, FHP said.

Deputies are working to determine the three suspect’s potential involvement in the reported robberies.

The men arrested were Eddrick Trereil Wright, 24, Amere Khambrel Benjamin, 21, and Kaylob Logan Davis, 22. All three are residents of Auburndale.

The three were transported to Orient Road Jail.

