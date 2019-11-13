FHP: Man turns himself in after news of fatal U.S. 301 hit-and-run; says he didn’t know what he hit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The driver that struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. Highway 301 Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene and destroying evidence, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Sligh Avenue shortly before 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said Steven Baker, 61, was driving his two-door white Dodge pickup southbound on US 301 when he struck Jacob Aaron Weinert, 28, of Lockport, Illinois. Baker did not stop after the crash.

FHP said Baker called authorities the next morning and told them he had hit something at the time and place of the reported hit and run crash. Baker told FHP that he was not aware of what he had collided with, so he continued and later bought spray paint to repaint the damaged part of his truck.

People who live in the area describe it as a dark and dangerous area at night and in the morning.

“It’s completely dark. You cannot see anything at all on this street,” said Joselyn Walker-Saffore.

Baker was arrested without incident and transported to the Orient Road Jail.

