FHP K-9 sniffs out nearly 1,000 molly pills during Hernando Co. traffic stop

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out over 900 pills of MDMA during a traffic stop in Hernando County Friday morning.
An FHP trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-75 for following too closely and seat belt violations. FHP said the trooper noticed the two occupants of the vehicle displayed “overtly nervous behaviors.”
The trooper deployed his K-9, Titan, to sniff for drugs.
Titan alerted the trooper to the 907 pills of MDMA (Molly/Ecstasy) in the vehicle, FHP said. Patrick Allen, 31, and Jelani Burwell, 38, were arrested and transported to the Hernando County Jail on various drug charges.
