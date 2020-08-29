FHP K-9 sniffs out nearly 1,000 molly pills during Hernando Co. traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out over 900 pills of MDMA during a traffic stop in Hernando County Friday morning.

An FHP trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-75 for following too closely and seat belt violations. FHP said the trooper noticed the two occupants of the vehicle displayed “overtly nervous behaviors.”

The trooper deployed his K-9, Titan, to sniff for drugs.

Titan alerted the trooper to the 907 pills of MDMA (Molly/Ecstasy) in the vehicle, FHP said. Patrick Allen, 31, and Jelani Burwell, 38, were arrested and transported to the Hernando County Jail on various drug charges.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss