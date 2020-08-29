FHP K-9 sniffs out nearly 1,000 molly pills during Hernando Co. traffic stop

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out over 900 pills of MDMA during a traffic stop in Hernando County Friday morning.

An FHP trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-75 for following too closely and seat belt violations. FHP said the trooper noticed the two occupants of the vehicle displayed “overtly nervous behaviors.”

The trooper deployed his K-9, Titan, to sniff for drugs.

Titan alerted the trooper to the 907 pills of MDMA (Molly/Ecstasy) in the vehicle, FHP said. Patrick Allen, 31, and Jelani Burwell, 38, were arrested and transported to the Hernando County Jail on various drug charges.

LATEST STORIES: