FHP: Driver stops in middle of I-75, causes 3-car crash involving Tampa officer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Police patrol car crashed into an improperly stopped vehicle on I-75 Sunday morning in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 34-year-old driver, suspected to be impaired, stopped in the middle of I-75 near State Road 56. He was rear-ended by the vehicle behind him, a 27-year-old Tampa Police Officer in a marked patrol car.

After striking the car of the driver in front of him, the officer’s car was hit again by a third vehicle trailing the two.

FHP said the officer did not sustain any injuries. The driver and passenger of the first vehicle, both from Orlando, suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending as FHP investigates the crash.