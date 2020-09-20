FHP: Car crashes into Riverview business, setting both on fire; driver flees

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was traveling south on US-301 in Riverview when they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a business, setting both the car and building on fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle was near the intersection of US-301 and Lake St. Charles Blvd. when it struck a couple of curbs and went airborne multiple. The car collided with a wooden privacy fence and came to rest after crashing into Tribble Law Center.

FHP said the driver fled the scene as the vehicle and building became fully engulfed in flames.







