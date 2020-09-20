FHP: Car crashes into Riverview business, setting both on fire; driver flees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FHP

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was traveling south on US-301 in Riverview when they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a business, setting both the car and building on fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the vehicle was near the intersection of US-301 and Lake St. Charles Blvd. when it struck a couple of curbs and went airborne multiple. The car collided with a wooden privacy fence and came to rest after crashing into Tribble Law Center.

FHP said the driver fled the scene as the vehicle and building became fully engulfed in flames.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss