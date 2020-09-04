FHP: 7 Tampa residents involved in Alligator Alley crash that killed toddler

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol released more details surrounding the crash in Broward County that injured six Tampa residents and killed a toddler.

FHP said a 33-year-old man was driving a pickup truck east on I-75 in Alligator Alley with six passengers on board. One of those passengers was a one-year-old boy.

The truck was in the inside lane near Mile Marker 27 when a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to run off the road and flip over several times onto the grassy shoulder.

FHP said the toddler was ejected from the vehicle and fell into a portion of the canal. He was later found by a search team and pronounced dead on scene.

The other passengers in the car included three children ages 4, 8 and 10, as well as two women, ages 56 and 31.

The crash remains under investigation.

