FHP: Tampa man, 21, arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash kills 20-year-old passenger

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers said a 20-year-old Tampa woman was killed in the passenger seat of a car after the impaired driver, a 21-year-old Tampa man, crashed into a turning vehicle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, James Curtis Whatley was speeding east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and approaching Interstate 75.

A truck heading the other way turned to enter the I-75 southbound ramp but was hit by Whatley’s car. Troopers said Whatley was speeding and impaired.

Whatley’s passenger, a 20-year-old woman, died in the crash. Whatley was arrested for DUI manslaughter.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss