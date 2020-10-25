FHP: Tampa man, 21, arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash kills 20-year-old passenger

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers said a 20-year-old Tampa woman was killed in the passenger seat of a car after the impaired driver, a 21-year-old Tampa man, crashed into a turning vehicle.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, James Curtis Whatley was speeding east on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and approaching Interstate 75.
A truck heading the other way turned to enter the I-75 southbound ramp but was hit by Whatley’s car. Troopers said Whatley was speeding and impaired.
Whatley’s passenger, a 20-year-old woman, died in the crash. Whatley was arrested for DUI manslaughter.
