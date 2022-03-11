Festivals & St. Paddy’s Day fun: Packed weekend in store for a rainy Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As spring break hits the Tampa Bay area, as well as festivities for St. Patrick’s Day starting up, there is so much to do this weekend.

Catch a ride on Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, enjoy a taco and margarita at Raymond James Stadium or see the Hillsborough River turn green, but be sure to stay dry!

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa

The annual Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival returns to the park this weekend with tons of flavor, new cocktails and concerts.

New food this year include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos street corn, dark chocolate truffle tarts, harvest chipotle BBQ shrimp tacos and more.

The start of the festival comes the same day as the opening of the highly anticipated Iron Gwazi roller coaster to the public on Friday.

The Food & Wine Festival runs through select dates from Friday through May 22 and is included with park admission.

Locations: Tampa Theatre: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

UT Ferman Center: 214 N Blvd, Tampa

AMC Westshore: 210 Westshore Plaza

Curtis Hixon Park: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

The Gasparilla Film Festival is in its 15th year of the largest regional celebration of independent films. Screenings will be held at the Tampa Theatre, the University of Tampa Theatre, AMC West Shore and Curtis Hixon Park beginning March 10.

Filmmakers and talent will be on hand after screenings for question and answer sessions. Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

The River O’ Green St. Patrick’s Day celebration is returning to downtown Tampa after its two-year hiatus. Festivities will take place Sunday (rescheduled from Saturday due to inclement weather) at Curtis Hixon Park beginning at 11 a.m.

The Hillsborough River will be dyed a bright shade of green for the event and can be see along the Tampa Riverwalk.

The event runs until 5 p.m. and includes live entertainment, food trucks, beer and family-friendly activities.

Location: 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

The Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park. Admission is free.

Artwork at the show is original and crafted by artists present at the show. Artwork includes paintings, sculptures, clay works, jewelry, photography and more. Food vendors at the show include Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Gourmet Kettle Corn and more.

(Courtesy: Dino & Dragon Stroll)

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Dino & Dragon Stroll is stopping in Tampa for the first time this weekend at the Tampa Convention Center.

The stroll lets guests walk through an exhibit of life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 28-feet tall and spanning over 60-feet in length. Kids can also participate in story time and make crafts at the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station.

Tickets for additional activities like bounce houses, dinosaur scooters, walking dinosaur rides and more are available for purchase.

The stroll has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay in their “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative and guests are encouraged to bring items to the event to place in collection bins at the entrance.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

The 2022 Taco and Margarita Festival will take place at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

The festival will not feature just tacos and drinks, but live performances by professional wrestlers and country and pop music stars. Over 50 craft vendors and small businesses will be set up around the stadium to sell their wares and promote their craft.

General admission gates open at noon and the event runs through 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 7th Avenue, Ybor City

The parade will take place from 7-9 p.m. down 7th Avenue in Ybor City. Streets in the area will be closing at 2 p.m. and closures can be found on the City of Tampa’s website.

Location: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa

The Florida Aquarium will open its brand new outdoor habitat, complete with underwater viewing, for its African penguins on Saturday.

The habitat is located in the aquarium’s outdoor plaza and is included with general admission. The aquarium is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.