Festivals, shows & pirates abound in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are many outdoor festivals and shows this weekend, and of course, pirates begin invading the City of Tampa during the Children’s Parade!

If you’re waiting until next week to take to Bayshore Boulevard to get your pirate fix, there are plenty of other options for things to do around the Tampa Bay area.

You can scoop up some seafood during the John’s Pass Seafood Festival, check out the latest in RV products and accessories at the Florida State Fairgrounds and much more.

Location: Parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore boulevards, goes north along Bayshore and ends at Edison Avenue

Before the Parade of Pirates next Saturday, the family-friendly, alcohol-free Children’s Gasparilla Parade will walk the same route.

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the parade, families can catch the Gasparilla Air Invasion from noon until 3:15 p.m., the Gasparilla Nighttime Air Invasion and SOCOM parachute jump from 6-6:30 p.m., and the day will end with the “Piratechnic” Finale right after, until 7 p.m.

Location: 701 W Lime St, Lakeland

The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference will be held at the RP Funding Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Experts will explore the countless theories surrounding Bigfoot and the “Skunk Ape,” which the event’s website describes as the “more commonly sighted member of this cryptid family.” Exhibitors will be set up all day selling their wares.

The conference is open to the public, but tickets should be ordered in advance. Tickets range range $25 to $150 per person.

Location: 400 1st St S, St. Petersburg and 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg

The fourth annual event will take place Jan. 20-23 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater – Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park.

Highlights include complimentary sailboat rides, boating seminars and a kids’ fishing clinic for those ages 4-16.

Tickets must be purchased online and are $19 for adults. Active-duty military and veterans will receive a free ticket with proof of military service.

Location: 12902 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach

John’s Pass and boardwalk will be host to a celebration of fresh gulf seafood for the 40th year in a row from Jan. 20-23.

In addition to seafood, the outdoor event also features an art and crafts show, live music and other family-friendly activities.

Location: 4800 N US Highway 301, Tampa

RV and travel enthusiasts can check out the Florida RV SuperShow from Jan. 19 through the weekend.

The show will feature educational seminars, entertainment, trams to help guests get around and the latest RV products and accessories.

“Plus you’ll find all types of RVs from small travel trailers to bus conversion luxury motorhomes,” the event’s website says.

Adult admission is $12 for a two-day pass.

Location: 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

The 17th annual Festivals of Speed will take place in Vinoy Park on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The luxury motorsports display will feature over 250 exotic and muscle cars, motorcycles and more.

“The Festivals of Speed show field has become known for its unique diversity, showcasing both vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models placed for display, as well as offshore race boats, antique boats and other unique watercraft amidst the splendor that is Vinoy Park,” the event’s Facebook page says.

Guests can also enjoy a cigar lounge and music and cafes in the park will serve wine, cocktails and food.

Location: 2326 E 7th Ave, Tampa

The Ybor City market, which runs Friday through Sunday, has been restocked with new finds and Gasparilla bounty.

The 5,000 square feet of Vintage Roost will host 16 vendors, each offering unique flair.

The Vintage Roost thee-day market runs through the weekend, on the second and fourth weekend of each month, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 235 15th Ave SE, St Petersburg

SUP will host a hybrid paddleboard, yoga fitness class in St. Petersburg on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

The class features a combination of standup paddling, core exercise and yoga while exploring along the Gulf of Mexico.

Those interested must pay in advance. The cost is $40, or $70 to bring a friend. The class price includes souvenir photos on the water, instruction and all paddleboard equipment needed. Prior standup paddleboard experience is preferred and all must know how to swim.