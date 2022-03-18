TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a fun weekend in Tampa Bay, with everything on deck from brunch to comic cons.

Celebrate the start of baseball’s spring training at the Inning Festival, find a new four-legged friend in Pasco County or take in some jazz in Sarasota.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 11880 Lake Blanche Dr, Odessa

The event is put on by Intensity Academy Gourmet & Hot Sauce Company and Community Markets and Events.

Brunchfest will feature local artisans, businesses and food trucks with “Sunday Swag” for the ultimate “Sunday Funday.”

Location: 4700 Research Way, Lakeland

Florida Polytechnic University’s annual convention is returning this year with cosplay, food trucks, games and student-led panels.

“A grand celebration of geek culture led and run by students. All are welcome from anime otaku to dungeon masters,” the event’s website says.

The event features panels including cosplay wig styling, armor making basics, literature writing workshops, the basics of Dungeons and Dragons and more.

Tickets are available online and are $12 for the Florida Poly Family ticket and $8 for Florida Poly alumni.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Featuring three stages with rock, pop and alternative music, Innings Festivals will take place at Raymond James Stadium this weekend to celebrate the Grapefruit League Spring Training experience.

The event is headlined by Green Day on Saturday and The Lumineers on Sunday, with many other artists performing and appearances by Major League Baseball legends.

Tickets are available online and are $99 for one-day general admission or two-day admission for $185. VIP and premium experiences are available.

Location: 701 Bayshore Dr. N.E., St. Petersburg

The festival at Vinoy Park starts on Friday and lasts through Sunday. Slightly Stoopid, Soja, Shaggy, Pepper and more will be performing.

Single day passes to the festival are $85 and a weekend pass is $215.

Location: 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Land O’ Lakes

All pets available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park on Saturday are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and dogs are tested for heartworm.

Food vendors including Gizzys of Nutley Pizza, Vamo! Colombian Inspired Food and more will be on site, alongside live music and entertainment.

Location: 459 Brandon Town Center Dr, Brandon

Westfield Brandon is hosting its season finale of its Late Nites on Westfield Street with a glow party on Saturday. The party will have giveaways, glow furniture, glow-inspired photo opportunities, glow dancers and more.

At 7 p.m., the first 200 guests who are over 18-years-old will receive a scratch off ticket for the chance to win gift cards valued at $5 to $100.

Location: 9100 113th Street N, Seminole

The Seminole Recreation Teen Activity Board is hosting its annual community yard sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Location: 5851 Nathan Benderson Cir, Sarasota

The Sarasota Jazz Festival will run through Saturday, at Nathan Benderson Park.

Main stage performers include Shelly Berg, Dick Hyman, Ken Peplowski and more.

Tickets are available online and at the door.