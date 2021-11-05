Festivals abound this weekend in Tampa Bay, from chowder to arts & crafts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a great weekend for food festivals here in Tampa Bay!

No matter where you are across the area, there’s something for you. From St. Petersburg to the Tampa Riverwalk, to chowder and wine, it’s going to be a tasty few days.

There are also other festivals going on, celebrating wildlife, conservation and “upcycling.”

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Tampa Bay Riverwalk

The festival will take to the Riverwalk at 1710 N Highland Ave., near Ulele, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food trucks, food tents, local crafters, live music, art activities for kids, as well as art classes and more. The event is pet-friendly.

“Join us for a weekend of foods and flavors from around the world,” the event’s website reads.

Location: Tampa Bay area

This will be the first weekend of Tampa Bay Burger Week, which kicks off Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 14.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay is teaming up with area restaurants to bring diners burger deals for $10 and under, as well as Funky Buddha and Tito’s Handmade Vodka drink specials and more. Guests should be sure to ask for the Tampa Bay Burger Week special when visiting a participating restaurant.

Some of those restaurants include American Social, Gigglewaters, Datz, Chicago’s Best Burgers and more.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

Location: 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

The two-day festival will take place at North Straub Park in downtown St. Pete and will feature a showcase of chefs, restaurants, breweries and wine within a “Grand Tasting” village.

Guests will receive a wine glass, custom tote bag, wine glass lanyard and access to the tasting village, which spans over 25,000 square feet of tented space.

General admission tickets are $85 and include unlimited tasting from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A portion of proceeds will benefit The Children’s Cancer Center.

Location: 7701 Boca Ciega Dr, St Pete Beach

The 7th annual St. Pete Beach Chowder Challenge will take place on Sunday at Horan Park from 1-5 p.m.

The challenge is a chowder and soup cook-off with chefs and restaurants from the area. Visitors will vote for their favorite, and a panel of chefs will also determine who wins in chowder and non-chowder categories. “The Golden Ladle” will be awarded to best overall.

According to the event website, in addition to a military induction ceremony and salute to veterans, there will also be live music, beer and wine, raffles and a silent auction.

The chowder challenge benefits the Veterans of South Pinellas County.

Location: Grand Blvd &, Bank St, New Port Richey

This festival at Sims Park will be held on Saturday in conjunction with “America Recycles Day.”

“Upcycling is also known as reuse or the transformation of unwanted waste into new materials or products,” a press release from the event organizer, Keep Pasco Beautiful, says.

The event features a variety of upcycle vendors and artists selling things like jewelry made from things like spoons and repurposed furniture and décor. There will also be farmer’s market vendors, plant sales, food trucks and live bands.

Location: 6140 Turkey Creek Rd, Plant City

The Raptor Center of Tampa Bay is hosting the second Wonders of Wildlife Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Edward Medard Conservation Park.

Guests will be able to see some of Florida’s native species, like birds of prey, skunks, snakes, tortoises and more.

There will be live presentations, demonstrations, artists, crafts, exhibits and hands-on activities.

Festival tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for military and children 12 and under are free with adult admission. Proceeds will help the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay complete its purchase of a rehabilitation center for sick and injured birds of prey.

Location: 2043 Curlew Rd, Palm Harbor

The fundraiser benefitting the Palm Harbor Museum will return on Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

Seven tables representing seven historic communities within the region, according to the event’s Facebook page, will serve wine and food from local spots. Special wine selections will be paired with treats outdoors on the patio.

Event admission also includes a tour of the museum exhibits inside the Hartley House.

Tickets are $40 per person, but group prices per table are available.

Location: 452 3rd Avenue W, Bradenton

The first annual Bradenton Riverwalk Arts & Crafts Festival will take place both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

The event is free, open to the public and will feature arts and crafts by artisans from across the state and nation.

“All the artwork juried into this event is handmade, hand-crafted in such mediums as painting, jewelry, photography, ceramics, candles, glass, woodworking, dips & sauces, metalwork, digital art fishing apparel and more,” a press release stated.