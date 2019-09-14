FEMA notifying disaster survivors of data breach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency had to notify 2.5 million survivors of natural disasters that their personal information was shared with a third party.

FEMA officials say the data was shared with a contractor that supports its transitional sheltering assistance program. Anyone who applied for temporary housing assistance between 2008 and 2018 may have been impacted.

The shared data includes banking information in about 1.8 million of the cases.

FEMA says it removed all of the overshared information from its contractor’s system.

There is no evidence the data that was released was ever hacked or accessed by an unauthorized party. But FEMA is providing 18 months of free credit monitoring for anyone affected.

LATEST WFLA.COM HEADLINES: