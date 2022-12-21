TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Most disaster recovery centers in Florida will be closed over the holidays, FEMA announced Wednesday.

FEMA said most recovery centers will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26.

According to FEMA, the centers will also be closed Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2.

However, there are four locations that will have different hours of operation.

The site in Brevard County at the Agriculture Center in Cocoa will be closed from Dec. 23 – 26 and from Dec. 30 – Jan. 2.

The DeSoto County site at Brewer Sports Park in Arcadia will be closed from Dec. 24 – 26 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

The Sarasota County site at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed from Dec. 23 – Dec. 26 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.

In Palm Beach County, the site at the Hagen Ranch Road Library in Delray Beach will be closed from Dec. 23 – Dec. 27 and from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.

To find the closest center to you, you can go to floridadisaster.org. You can also apply online or by calling 800-621-3362.