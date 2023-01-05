TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s now down to the wire. Survivors of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for federal assistance.

Many know that help with home repairs or rent is available but fewer know there is actually more help available. 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi has the details and the deadlines.

Time is running out.

FEMA’s deadline is next Thursday, January 12, 2023. Now, federal and state officials say if you were impacted by Hurricane Ian in any way, turn in your application, fast.

Some families in Tampa Bay took a direct hit during Hurricane Ian. 8 On Your Side has a warning for the survivors of the storm: You now have just one week to apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA spokesman, Issa Mansaray, has been helping victims for seven years.

“It is a difficult time and if you walk around and look at the disaster, it makes you cry, it makes you feel that, why, why this?” asked Mr. Mansaray. “FEMA is always there to help, during, before, and after disasters.”

Mansaray said so far, more than 367,000 Florida families have received assistance, but he said he wants you to fill out an application if you were impacted in any way.

As some may know, FEMA can help you repair your home, pay your rent, or fix your car. But funds are also available for other serious needs, like medical, dental, and childcare. It’s even possible for you to be reimbursed for expenses like a hotel stay or hiring a moving company or a storage facility.

To apply, Mansaray said to call FEMA, visit their website, or stop by one of the four disaster recovery centers in Tampa Bay, located in Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk, and Sarasota counties.

Gather your documents and make sure your application is complete.

“The proof of insurance coverage, if that one is not completed, sometimes it will delay the application process,” Mansaray said.

Keep in mind, if you try to get help, and fail, try again. At times, an application may be denied for a simple typo.

FEMA has determined there’s a lack of housing in certain areas. So, if you live in Sarasota or Hardee counties, FEMA will do more to make sure there’s a roof over your head.

They might give you a trailer or put you in a vacation rental, or condo. If you qualify, that help will be there until March 2024.

To apply for FEMA assistance or update your applications, go to DisasterAssistance.gov, call (800) 621-3362, or use the FEMA app or visit one of four Disaster Recovery Centers in the Tampa Bay area.

Here’s where the centers are located. You can find more information on FEMA’s website.

6437 Watson Road

RIVERVIEW, FL 33578

HILLSBOROUGH County

3675 53rd Ave. E.

BRADENTON, FL 34203

MANATEE County

1702 US Highway 17 S

BARTOW, FL 33830

POLK County

4675 CAREER LAND

NORTH PORT, FL 34289

SARASOTA County