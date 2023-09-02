TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — FEMA has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for six more counties impacted by Hurricane Idalia, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis’ office said residents of 13 counties impacted by Hurricane Idalia can now apply for post-disaster individual assistance.

These counties now include Hernando, Citrus, and Pasco Counties.

The assistance is meant to help residents and businesses who need to recoup losses suffered from disasters.

To apply, you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.