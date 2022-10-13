TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Feeling lucky? A total of $948 million is up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

On Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $494 million. On Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $454 million.

Jackpot winners can claim their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $248.7 million for Mega Millions and $232.6 million for Powerball, the Florida Lottery said.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Players can purchase tickets at more than 13,000 Lottery retailers across Florida to become the newest multi-millionaire.