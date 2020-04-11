Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavrius crisis

TAMPA (WFLA) – Cars lined up at Hillsborough County Community College Saturday on Dale Mabry for Feeding Tampa Bay’s drive-through grocery site.

“Each family will leave with about $50 worth of groceries,” said President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz.

Because of the coronavirus, Feeding Tampa Bay has been adapting and serving more than before.

“Demand is up 400% so we are getting 400% more requests for support, we have doubled food out the door and we now prepare meals, 5,000 cooked meals a day out the door,” added Mantz.

Feeding Tampa Bay will continue to offer the drive-through grocery locations every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. through the end of April. They are located at Hillsborough Community College on Dale Mabry and Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg (Lot 4).

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor volunteered loading groceries and spreading a message of hope.

“Our community is going to be able to come out from under this much, much stronger than we were before,” Mayor Castor said.

For more information about where and how you can receive food from Feeding Tampa Bay, click here.

