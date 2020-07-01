Feeding Tampa Bay opening one-day ‘mega pantry’ at Yuengling Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay plans to feed hundreds of families at an event at the Yuengling Center on Wednesday.

The organization is hosting a one-time drive-thru mega pantry event to provide people with food ahead of their holiday closure.

Feeding Tampa Bay will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Operations will resume on July 6.

🚨 July 1 we will be hosting a one-time Mega Pantry event at the @yuenglingcenter at the @USouthFlorida – Tampa Campus to provide an additional resource in anticipation of our holiday closure. Our offices will be closed 7/3-7/5 for Independence Day. https://t.co/kvs15xgkF5 pic.twitter.com/VxMCXaVJh9 — Feeding Tampa Bay (@FeedingTampaBay) June 27, 2020

The mega pantry, located at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, will be open Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

