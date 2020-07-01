Feeding Tampa Bay opening one-day ‘mega pantry’ at Yuengling Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay plans to feed hundreds of families at an event at the Yuengling Center on Wednesday.
The organization is hosting a one-time drive-thru mega pantry event to provide people with food ahead of their holiday closure.
Feeding Tampa Bay will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Operations will resume on July 6.
The mega pantry, located at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, will be open Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
