Feeding Tampa Bay opening one-day ‘mega pantry’ at Yuengling Center

Local News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay plans to feed hundreds of families at an event at the Yuengling Center on Wednesday.

The organization is hosting a one-time drive-thru mega pantry event to provide people with food ahead of their holiday closure.

Feeding Tampa Bay will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Operations will resume on July 6.

The mega pantry, located at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, will be open Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

