Feeding Tampa Bay helps relieve hunger for Hurricane Dorian victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian’s path continues to change and will hopefully keep the Tampa Bay area further from impact.

But one local charity is still gearing up to help with Hurricane relief efforts in our area and other affected communities.

Feeding Tampa Bay is working with volunteers Tuesday, Sept. 3 packing boxes of food to send to areas needing hurricane relief.

Volunteers are needed to help gather food and pack boxes in the Feeding Tampa Bay warehouse in Tampa at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

The non-profit striving to end hunger serves 10 counties, including Polk, Highlands and Sumter.

Storm Team 8 says these are areas where residents will feel the Hurricane-force winds and rain in their communities.

Feeding Tampa Bay plans to put together resources in Tampa to ship out to support the communities impacted.

As part of Feeding Florida and Feeding America, the local non-profit will be ready to send help to outer counties in our area, along with other parts of Florida and states to the north.

You can find food after any storm or natural disaster in your zip code by scrolling to the bottom of the page.

