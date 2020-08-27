Feeding Tampa Bay gearing up to help those affected by Hurricane Laura

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Feeding Tampa Bay is gearing up to send food supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane Laura.

The storm made landfall near Lake Charles, Lousiana with winds of up to 150 miles per hour. There were catastrophic storm surges and damaging winds.

Feeding Tampa Bay is now assembling food supplies to ship out to affected areas. It comes at a time when they and other organizations are already stretched because of increased need from the pandemic.

“Folks always ask ‘what can I do when there is a storm in another place.’ We’re prepared to collect food if you have that or other resources and make sure it gets to our neighbors in Louisiana and Texas,” said Executive Director of Feeding Tampa Bay Thomas Mantz.

Officials with Feeding Tampa Bay say they are prepared to help without sacrificing help for those here at home.

“We’re packing extra kits so that we can make sure that families that would normally be able to prepare for themselves, that we as a food relief organization can step into that. So that’s whether it’s before the storm or the immediate aftermath,” Mantz said.

According to its website, Feeding Tampa Bay was founded in 1982 and serves hundreds of thousands of food-insecure residents across West Central Florida.

