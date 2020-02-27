‘Feeding minds’: Tampa Bay schools opening food pantries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay schools are partnering with a local organization to make sure students never go hungry.

It’s all a part of Feeding Tampa Bay’s “Feeding Minds” program. FTB will partner with a school and open a food pantry for families in need.

The latest food pantry to open is at Webb Middle School. The school’s social worker, Jessica Alvarez, worked hand-in-hand with FTB and United Healthcare to make it all happen. Alvarez says many parents who have children attending Webb Middle School are in need, so this resource is vital.

“These people leave their home countries and everything they have and they come here [Tampa] and don’t have everything and they are living with other families,” Alvarez said. “So now it’s a Grandma that has 10 kids in the home and four parents and now money is tight and they need to make ends meet.”

Alvarez also says a hungry belly is a distraction for students in the classroom.

“They let us know, I’m hungry, I didn’t eat breakfast, there’s no food at home,” Alvarez said. “It’s really distracting for them unfortunately and so with those cases we try to set them up with a time they come into the pantry and get food.”

The pantry is open to students and their parents. Parents say they are thankful for this resource.

“I don’t always need it but when I do need it, it’s a lifesaver,” parent, Timothy Dreyer said. ” Six kids, there’s eight of us in the house with me and my wife, so eight people feeding, on a limited income, it can be stressful sometimes, so it does relieve some stress if we need it, it’s here.”

Feeding Tampa Bay has a total of 32 food pantries in schools throughout the Bay area. There are 27 in Hillsborough County, four in Pinellas and Manatee County schools will have food pantries this fall.

“We are transforming our community. Feeding Tampa Bay sees a huger free Tampa Bay by 2025,” Shannon Hannon-Oliviero with FTB said. “The only way we are going to be able to do that, and what hunger-free means is putting the food in the pathway of the neighbors we serve.”

Hannon-Oliviero says FTB plans to have at least 50 school food pantries open by 2022.

“This is a need for every child. Every child needs to feel confident and go into school and feel supported by their teachers and social workers and their parents feel comfortable in knowing they can take care of their child,” Hannon-Oliviero said.

Current List of Schools with Food Pantries: Mort Elementary Woodson K-8 Potter Elementary Washington Elementary Woodbridge Elementary Ruskin Elementry Dover Elementary Bing Elementary Dowdell Middle Forest Hills Elementary Lanier Elementary Jennings Middle Cleveland Elementary Memorial Middle Sheehy Elementary Webb Middle King High School Wimauma Elementary Lakewood High School HCC Ybor HCC Dale Mabry HCC Brandon HCC SouthShore USF Feed A Bull John Hopkins Middle Dixie Hollins Oak Grove Middle School Gibsonton Elementary Clair Mel Elementary Broward Elementary* Palm River Elementary* Foster/Sligh Greco Middle* Jackson Elementary Edison Elementary* McDonald Elementary* Robles Elementary*

