FedEx is ending relationship with Amazon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – FedEx is parting ways with Amazon. Starting in September, the delivery services company will no longer deliver Amazon orders to customers.

The move comes after FedEx dumped Amazon from its air cargo services in June.

Amazon has been aggressively working to expand its own delivery network. You may have noticed some of the packages you receive are delivered by Amazon employees and not FedEx, UPS or the Post Office.

Many analysts see that as a threat to the traditional carriers’ business.

According to FedEx, Amazon accounted for just 1.3 percent of its revenue last year. The company says it will focus on what it calls the “broader e-commerce market.”

It has partnerships with retailers including Walmart, Walgreens and Target.