TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will resume normal toll operations beginning Saturday morning along many of the state’s most heavily traveled routes.
According to the FDOT, toll authorities will resume operations beginning Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 a.m. But not all roads will resume toll operations.
Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., tolls will be reinstated on the following facilities:
Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility
- Selmon Expressway
FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities
- I-4 Connector
- Veterans Expressway
- Suncoast Parkway
- Beachline Expressway
- Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
- Seminole Expressway
- Southern Connector Extension
- Wekiva Parkway
- Western Beltway
- Polk Parkway
- I-4 Express
Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities
- Apopka Expressway
- Beachline Expressway
- Central Florida Greeneway
- Goldenrod Extension
- Osceola Parkway
- Poinciana Parkway
- SR453
- Western Beltway
Tolls will remain suspended on the Sunshine Skyway, Alligator Alley, and Pinellas Bayway as crews continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to Florida’s hardest-hit regions.
Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities beginning on Sept. 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida.
For more information on road closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service online by visiting www.FL511.com.