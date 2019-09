TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has received multiple reports of its phone numbers being spoofed by scammers.

According to the FDLE, the reports have come in from Pensacola to Palm Beach as scammers claim to be FDLE members in order to defraud citizens.

If anyone receives a call from someone reporting they are with the FDLE, please call 850-410-7000 to report it.